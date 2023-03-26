Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $92.19 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

