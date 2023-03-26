Head-To-Head Review: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -122.28% -139.99% -57.78% Tyler Technologies 8.88% 9.61% 5.10%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Tyler Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $433.62, indicating a potential upside of 31.61%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Tyler Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 7.79 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.85 billion 7.45 $164.24 million $3.87 85.14

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.