Analyzing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.83 $20.44 million $1.03 6.22 Washington Federal $732.73 million 2.66 $236.33 million $3.84 7.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.41%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 29.74% 16.54% 1.20% Washington Federal 32.70% 13.60% 1.28%

Summary

Washington Federal beats FNCB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc. engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development. The Consumer Loans segment includes single-family-residential mortgage, custom construction, consumer lot loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer. The company was founded on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.