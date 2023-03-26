Comparing Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yandex and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 9.28% 4.26% 2.37% Lizhi 3.94% 25.61% 12.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yandex and Lizhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $7.42 billion 0.92 $561.10 million $2.04 9.28 Lizhi $316.83 million 0.11 $12.54 million $0.24 2.83

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Yandex has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Yandex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yandex beats Lizhi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The Ride-hailing segment includes Yandex Taxi in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA, and Uber in Russia and CIS. The Yandex Drive segment represents car-sharing business. The FoodTech segment includes Yandex Eats, ready-to-eat and grocery delivery service; and Yandex Lavka, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service. The Yandex Delivery segment represents last mile logistics solution for individuals and enterprises. The Yandex Market segment includes e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent. The Media Services segment includes the subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex Afisha and production center Yandex

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

