Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Trading Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.63. 202,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,620,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

