Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $247.52 and last traded at $247.16, with a volume of 541551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.98.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.
Insider Activity at Hershey
In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Hershey Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.90.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Stories
