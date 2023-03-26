Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $247.52 and last traded at $247.16, with a volume of 541551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.98.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

