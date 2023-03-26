Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$211.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$203.64. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$222.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

About Boyd Group Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

