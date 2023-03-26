Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$70.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.38.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
