Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

TSE CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.33. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.23 and a 12-month high of C$16.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

