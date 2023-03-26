Zacks Research Weighs in on Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.58. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $209.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.25. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

