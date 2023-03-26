FY2023 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $11.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.92. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $103.48 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.