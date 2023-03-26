Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target at $50.73

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.73.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

NUVA opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

