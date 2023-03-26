Raymond James Trims PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Target Price to C$6.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 193.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
