Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Woolworths from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Woolworths has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

Woolworths Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.