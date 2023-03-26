Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

DAL opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

