Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

Mogo Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE MOGO opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$66.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.66.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

