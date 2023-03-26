K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBL stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.53 and a 12 month high of C$34.27. The firm has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.20.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

