National Bankshares Trims Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Target Price to C$6.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

