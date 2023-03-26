Eight Capital Increases Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$3.00

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 240.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE MOGO opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.66. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.