Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

THNPF stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

