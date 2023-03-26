Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Technip Energies Stock Performance
THNPF stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.
Technip Energies Company Profile
