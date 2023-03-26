Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $36.59.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
