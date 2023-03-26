Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Bank of America

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.81.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

