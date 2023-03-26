Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.