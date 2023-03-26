K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.20. The company has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$34.27.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

About K-Bro Linen

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

