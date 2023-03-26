Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

