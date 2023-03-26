Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $16.35.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (SUSRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.