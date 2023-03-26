Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Resona Stock Performance
Shares of Resona stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $5.83.
About Resona
