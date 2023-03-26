FY2023 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.