Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

