Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Raised by Analyst

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INKT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Shares of INKT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

