The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.