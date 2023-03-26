Cemtrex Stock to Split on Thursday, March 30th (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of CETXP opened at $0.50 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Cemtrex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

