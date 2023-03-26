Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 322489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

