Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $29.42 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

