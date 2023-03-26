Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Lowered to GBX 760 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.33) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KMR opened at GBX 466.50 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 370.80 ($4.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 533 ($6.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 441.22. The company has a market cap of £442.38 million, a P/E ratio of 392.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2,521.01%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

