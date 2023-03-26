Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 529 ($6.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 438.50 ($5.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,116.67.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

