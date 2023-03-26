dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$8.68 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

