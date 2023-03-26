BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$149.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.33.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$103.77 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.38.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

