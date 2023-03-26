BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.33.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

DOO opened at C$103.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.38. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.