Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

META stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

