Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 2.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.