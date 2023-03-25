Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $156,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.



