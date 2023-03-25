Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $351.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

