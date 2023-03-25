Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

