1,186 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,186 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $495.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

