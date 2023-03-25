Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

