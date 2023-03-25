Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 348 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.