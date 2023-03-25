Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 393 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,608,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $141.12.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

