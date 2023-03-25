Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes $71,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

