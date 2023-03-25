3,295 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.