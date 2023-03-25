Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.